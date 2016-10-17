FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Poppies pour from Caernarfon Castle in WWI remembrance display
October 17, 2016

Poppies pour from Caernarfon Castle in WWI remembrance display

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The poppy sculpture 'Weeping Window', a cascade of thousands of handmade ceramic poppies by artist Paul Cummins and designer Tom Piper on display at Caernarfon Castle, Wales, October 17, 2016.Rebecca Naden

(Reuters) - Thousands of handmade ceramic poppies pour from a tower top onto the grass below at Caernarfon Castle, the first place in Wales to host the display that was shown in London two years ago to mark the centenary of the beginning of World War One.

"Poppies: Weeping Window", by Paul Cummins and Tom Piper, has toured Britain - including Lincoln Castle and Perth, Scotland - after its debut as part of the "Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red" installation at the Tower of London.

At Caernarfon, the display runs until Nov. 20.

Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Louise Ireland

