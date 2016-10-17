The poppy sculpture 'Weeping Window', a cascade of thousands of handmade ceramic poppies by artist Paul Cummins and designer Tom Piper on display at Caernarfon Castle, Wales. October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

One of the handmade ceramic poppies by artist Paul Cummins and designer Tom Piper is planted amongst the Field of Remembrance on display at Caernarfon Castle, Wales, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

One of the handmade ceramic poppies by artist Paul Cummins and designer Tom Piper is planted amongst the Field of Remembrance on display at Caernarfon Castle, Wales, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Thousands of handmade ceramic poppies pour from a tower top onto the grass below at Caernarfon Castle, the first place in Wales to host the display that was shown in London two years ago to mark the centenary of the beginning of World War One.

"Poppies: Weeping Window", by Paul Cummins and Tom Piper, has toured Britain - including Lincoln Castle and Perth, Scotland - after its debut as part of the "Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red" installation at the Tower of London.

At Caernarfon, the display runs until Nov. 20.

