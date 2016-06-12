Sports Direct says wants to buy some of British retailer BHS's shops

LONDON (Reuters) - Sports Direct (SPD.L) (SPD.L) has written to the administrator for British retailer BHS about trying to buy some of its shops, a spokesman for the sports goods chain said on Sunday.

This month, administrators started to prepare the closure of the 88-year-old business after failing to find a buyer.

As many as 10 bidders were reported to have been interested, including Mike Ashley, the billionaire owner of Sports Direct.

None of the offers were viable due to problems with the working capital needed to secure BHS’s future, administrators said.

“We can confirm that we have a continued interest in BHS and that we have written to the administrator seeking to reopen a dialogue about saving a number of jobs and stores, along with the BHS name,” a Sports Direct spokesman said in an emailed statement.