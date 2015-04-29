FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK retail sales growth eases unexpectedly in April: CBI
#Business News
April 29, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

UK retail sales growth eases unexpectedly in April: CBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shoppers cross Oxford Street in central London August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, (Reuters) - British retail sales growth eased unexpectedly in April but shops’ optimism about sales in the coming month rose strongly, an industry survey showed on Thursday.

The Confederation of British Industry’s retail sales balance fell to +12 in April from +18 in March, confounding economists’ expectations for a rise to +25.

The CBI said sales increased across most types of retailers, but sales among grocers declined, hitting overall growth.

“With shopping habits changing so dramatically in the last few years underlying consumer confidence is hard to read,” said Barry Williams, chair of the CBI survey and a senior executive at Wal-Mart’s Asda supermarket chain.

“But both retailers and wholesalers are optimistic there will be a spring in their customers’ steps, and therefore their sales, in the near future.”

The gauge of expected sales in the month ahead rose to +40, a three-month high, from +21.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
