9 months ago
Former BHS owner Dominic Chappell arrested over unpaid tax: reports
November 13, 2016 / 3:31 PM / 9 months ago

Former BHS owner Dominic Chappell arrested over unpaid tax: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dominic Chappell, the former bankrupt who bought retail chain British Home Stores for one pound in 2015 gives evidence to the business, skills and innovation parliamentary select committee about the collapse of BHS, in Westminster, London, Britain June 8, 2016. Parliament TV/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Serial bankrupt Dominic Chappell, who bought the BHS department store chain from billionaire Philip Green before it collapsed, has been arrested over unpaid tax, British media reported on Sunday.

Chappell paid one pound for the loss-making 180-store chain last year. It went into administration in April and the last of its stores closed in August, with the loss of some 11,000 jobs.

Newspaper and television news reports said Chappell had been arrested by HM Revenue and Customs on Nov. 2 for failing to pay more than 500,000 pounds ($629,950) in tax owed by his company Swiss Rock.

"We do not comment on identifiable cases, but can confirm we have arrested a 49 year old businessman," a spokesman for HMRC said in a statement.

ITV news said in a report on its website Chappell had confirmed his arrest to them.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
