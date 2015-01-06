FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: How UK retailers fared over Christmas
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 6, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

Factbox: How UK retailers fared over Christmas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Below is a summary of how Britain’s retailers fared over Christmas, the busiest trading period of the year, which was given a kick start by discounts on “Black Friday”, Nov. 28, and ended with post-Christmas clearances.

HOUSE OF FRASER

Sector: Department stores

Like-for-like sales (ex VAT) rose 8.0 percent in the six weeks to Jan. 3.

JOHN LEWIS [JLP.UL]

Sector: Department stores

Like-for-like sales rose 4.8 percent in the five weeks to Dec. 27.

NEXT (NXT.L)

Sector: Clothing, homewares

Full-price sales rose 2.9 percent in the 58 days between Oct. 28 and Dec. 25, towards the upper end of its previous guidance. [ID:nL6N0UE0S2]

WAITROSE [JLP.UL]

Sector: Food

Like-for-like sales rose 2.8 percent in the five weeks to Jan. 3.

Compiling by Neil Maidment; Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.