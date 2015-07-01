FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Commodities
July 1, 2015 / 8:07 PM / 2 years ago

Rio Tinto CEO urges governments against protectionism

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A train loaded with iron ore travels towards the Rio Tinto Parker Point iron ore facility in Dampier in the Pilbara region of Western Australia April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

LONDON (Reuters) - The head of global mining firm Rio Tinto urged governments on Wednesday not to be tempted to introduce protectionist measures as they aim to preserve revenue at a time of weakening commodity prices.

Rio Tinto, with most of its large mines in Australia, has come under increasing criticism, along with peer BHP Billiton, for flooding the market with new supplies of iron ore, contributing to the commodity’s price fall.

“In times of economic uncertainty it must sound seductive or comforting to want to put up the barriers but we must keep markets and trade open,” Rio Tinto CEO Sam Walsh said, speaking at a mining dinner in London.

The chairman of rival Fortescue Metals Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest has called on the Australian public to ask the government to intervene to stop Rio and BHP’s expansion plans, saying they were jeopardizing the economy.

“Of course a raising tide lifts all boats and when things are good public support is high, but when it changes, criticism inevitably follows,” Walsh said.

Writing by Silvia Antonioli, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
