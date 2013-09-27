FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's Prince George to be christened next month
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
September 27, 2013 / 3:44 PM / 4 years ago

Britain's Prince George to be christened next month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose in the garden of the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, southern England, with their son Prince George, in this undated photograph released in London August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Middleton/The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince George, the baby son of Prince William and his wife Kate, will be christened next month, the couple’s office said on Friday.

The private service for George, who was born in July 22 and is third in line to the British throne, will take place on October 23 at the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace in central London.

“Prince George will be christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby,” said a statement for the royal couple, known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge since their wedding in April 2011.

Royal aides said no details were available yet of the service or the prince’s godparents.

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.