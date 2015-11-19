Duchess of Cambridge speaks for mental health charity

LONDON - Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge took to the stage to speak at Place2Be’s Headteacher Conference in London on Wednesday as a patron of the charity, which supports the mental health of young people.

The event was a gathering for headteachers to discuss how schools can help tackle mental health problems in early life.

Kate said she had noticed a pattern where poor mental health in adulthood was often caused by “unresolved childhood challenges” and called on headteachers to use the access they have to “tens of thousands of children” to “make an impact” on those children who need to be listened to.