Britain's new princess meets royal family members

LONDON (Reuters) - The newest member of Britain’s royal family, a daughter born to Prince William and his wife Kate, met her grandparents and other family members at the couple’s Kensington Palace home in London on Sunday.

The baby girl, fourth in line to the British throne, has yet to be named. She was born on Saturday morning at St Mary’s Hospital, West London and returned home on Saturday evening after a brief public appearance on the hospital steps.

A statement from Kensington Palace said grandfather Prince Charles, next in line to the throne, and his wife Camilla had visited the newborn. Kate Middleton’s parents and sister also traveled to meet the baby.

Prince Harry, the baby’s uncle, was in Australia and not among the visitors, but he sent a message in the Kensington Palace statement: “She is absolutely beautiful. I can’t wait to meet her.”

