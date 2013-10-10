FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Royal Mail list price due to be announced later on Thursday
#Business News
October 10, 2013 / 1:59 PM / 4 years ago

Royal Mail list price due to be announced later on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman post a letter into a golden Royal Mail post box in central London, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said it will announce the price at which it has sold shares in Royal Mail later on Thursday, expected to be near the top end of its range after it received huge demand for the country’s largest privatization in decades.

Order books on the 3.3 billion pound privatization closed on Tuesday. A price range of 260 pence to 330 pence had previously been set. Royal Mail said it would also announce the allocation of the shares after market close on Thursday.

Conditional trading by institutional investors in the shares of Royal Mail, a company which is almost 500 years old, is due to start on Friday.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
