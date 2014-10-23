FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK policeman arrested after ammunition found at Buckingham Palace
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 23, 2014 / 4:54 PM / 3 years ago

UK policeman arrested after ammunition found at Buckingham Palace

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Buckingham Palace and the forecourt is seen in central London April 6, 2014. Reuters/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - A police officer was arrested on Thursday as part of an investigation into the discovery of ammunition in personal lockers in a police building on the grounds of Buckingham Palace, Scotland Yard said.

The officer, who has not been identified, is from the unit responsible for protecting the Royal Household and normally works in a protection role, although he is not assigned to guard any individual member of the Royal Family.

He is being questioned on suspicion of misconduct in public office and unlawful possession of ammunition, the Yard added in a statement.

The officer is in custody at a London police station and will be suspended from duty.

The ammunition was believed to have come from police supplies, the statement said. “The Royal Household is aware of the ongoing investigation and has been briefed on today’s development,” it added.

The incident is the latest in a series of mostly minor security scares at Queen Elizabeth’s London residence dating back to 1982 when, in the palace’s most serious breach, a 33-year-old unemployed man scaled a perimeter wall and managed to enter the Queen’s bedroom.

Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.