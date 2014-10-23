UK policeman arrested after ammunition found at Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace and the forecourt is seen in central London April 6, 2014. Reuters/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - A police officer was arrested on Thursday as part of an investigation into the discovery of ammunition in personal lockers in a police building on the grounds of Buckingham Palace, Scotland Yard said.

The officer, who has not been identified, is from the unit responsible for protecting the Royal Household and normally works in a protection role, although he is not assigned to guard any individual member of the Royal Family.

He is being questioned on suspicion of misconduct in public office and unlawful possession of ammunition, the Yard added in a statement.

The officer is in custody at a London police station and will be suspended from duty.

The ammunition was believed to have come from police supplies, the statement said. “The Royal Household is aware of the ongoing investigation and has been briefed on today’s development,” it added.

The incident is the latest in a series of mostly minor security scares at Queen Elizabeth’s London residence dating back to 1982 when, in the palace’s most serious breach, a 33-year-old unemployed man scaled a perimeter wall and managed to enter the Queen’s bedroom.