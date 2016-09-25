Kids in tow, Prince William, Kate begin visit to Canada

TORONTO (Reuters) - Britain's Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, arrived in Canada on Saturday for their second official visit, received by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a military airport in the western province of British Columbia.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought their children, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 1, on the week-long trip. It was the first time the couple have brought their children on an official visit to Canada.

William and Kate were scheduled to attend a ceremony at British Columbia's legislature with full military honors, including a 21-gun salute, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

William is the second in line to succeed his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, who is also Canada's head of state. He and Kate last officially came to Canada in 2011.

The couple is expected to travel the country to attend more than 30 engagements, including meetings with aboriginal communities. Their visit is scheduled to end on Oct. 1.