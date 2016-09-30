Princess Charlotte says first word in public on Canadian tour

The Duke of Cambridge holds his daughter Princess Charlotte during a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada September 29, 2016.

TORONTO (Reuters) - Britain's Princess Charlotte, 1, spoke for the first time in public on Thursday during her family's Canadian tour, uttering the word "pop" while she and her brother played with balloons.

Britain's Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are on week-long trip to Canada. It was the first time the couple have brought their children Charlotte and George, 3, on an official visit to the country.

The family was in Victoria, British Columbia, on Thursday, where they attended a children's party for military families.

The event on the grounds of Government House, an official residence, included bubbles and a petting zoo with miniature ponies.

The Duchess of Cambridge holds Princess Charlotte during a children's party in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada September 29, 2016. Jonathan Hayward/Pool

But the two royal children seemed especially interested in an archway of pink and green balloons, where Charlotte was heard speaking to her brother.

It was not the first time on the tour that the children have been the center of media attention.

Slideshow (13 Images)

On Saturday Prince George made headlines when he ignored Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who was offering him a high-five and a handshake.

The royal family has been greeted by enthusiastic crowds during the tour of the western province of British Columbia and the Yukon territory in the far north.

William is second in line to succeed his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who has been Canada's head of state since she ascended to Britain's throne in 1952.