Britain's Prince William (2nd L), Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George (L) and Princess Charlotte (R) arrive at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Prince George watches as bubbles are blown at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte watch a man inflate a balloon at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Princess Charlotte plays with baloons at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a children's party with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Hayward/Pool

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a children's party with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Hayward/Pool

Britain's Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte play with balloons at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Prince George reacts to bubbles being blown by his father the Duke of Cambridge during a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Hayward/Pool -

The Duke Cambridge looks on as his son Prince George blows bubbles during a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Hayward/Pool

Prince George watches as his father the Duke of Cambridge blows up a balloon for him with the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte during a children's party Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Hayward/Pool

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince George look at bubbles at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds Princess Charlotte at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Princess Charlotte pets a dog as her mother the Duchess of Cambridge watches during a children's party in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Hayward/Pool

The Duchess of Cambridge holds Princess Charlotte during a children's party in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Hayward/Pool

The Duke of Cambridge holds his daughter Princess Charlotte during a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Hayward/Pool

TORONTO Britain's Princess Charlotte, 1, spoke for the first time in public on Thursday during her family's Canadian tour, uttering the word "pop" while she and her brother played with balloons.

Britain's Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are on week-long trip to Canada. It was the first time the couple have brought their children Charlotte and George, 3, on an official visit to the country.

The family was in Victoria, British Columbia, on Thursday, where they attended a children's party for military families.

The event on the grounds of Government House, an official residence, included bubbles and a petting zoo with miniature ponies.

But the two royal children seemed especially interested in an archway of pink and green balloons, where Charlotte was heard speaking to her brother.

It was not the first time on the tour that the children have been the center of media attention.

On Saturday Prince George made headlines when he ignored Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who was offering him a high-five and a handshake.

The royal family has been greeted by enthusiastic crowds during the tour of the western province of British Columbia and the Yukon territory in the far north.

William is second in line to succeed his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who has been Canada's head of state since she ascended to Britain's throne in 1952.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Sandra Maler)