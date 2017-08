LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Charles was shown the gold vaults, containing around 400,000 gold bars worth more than 100 billion pounds ($126 billion) during a tour of the Bank of England on Wednesday.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney hosted the heir to the British throne, introducing him to staff and touring the Bank's museum at the Threadneedle Street office.

It was the prince's first visit to the Bank since 2002.