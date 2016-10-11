Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leaves Bouwkeet, the social Makerspace of Bospolder-Tussendijken, a community education and technology project in Rotterdam, in the Netherlands October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets pupils in a woollen class at Bouwkeet workshop project for teenagers, in Rotterdam Netherlands October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets pupils in a woollen class at Bouwkeet workshop project for teenagers, in Rotterdam Netherlands October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a woodworking class at Bouwkeet workshop project for teenagers, Netherlands October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets pupils in a woollen class at Bouwkeet workshop project for teenagers, in Rotterdam Netherlands October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

THE HAGUE Britain's Duchess of Cambridge embarked on her first royal solo trip overseas on Tuesday, traveling to the Netherlands.

Greeted by children waving Dutch and British flags, Prince William's wife Kate visited The Hague's Mauritshuis museum, where an exhibition of paintings by 17th-century Dutch artists is on loan from the British Royal Collection.

She also met King Willem-Alexander and attended a roundtable discussion on addiction and mental health held at the British ambassador's residence.

(Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)