10 months ago
Britain's Kate heads to Netherlands for first solo royal foreign trip
October 11, 2016 / 8:50 PM / 10 months ago

Britain's Kate heads to Netherlands for first solo royal foreign trip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Britain's Duchess of Cambridge embarked on her first royal solo trip overseas on Tuesday, traveling to the Netherlands.

Greeted by children waving Dutch and British flags, Prince William's wife Kate visited The Hague's Mauritius's museum, where an exhibition of paintings by 17th-century Dutch artists is on loan from the British Royal Collection.

She also met King Willem-Alexander and attended a roundtable discussion on addiction and mental health held at the British ambassador's residence.

Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
