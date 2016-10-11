Q&A: The musical and money evolution of hip hop's Wyclef Jean
NEW YORK If anyone on Earth is familiar with the extremes of money - poverty and wealth - it is Wyclef Jean.
THE HAGUE Britain's Duchess of Cambridge embarked on her first royal solo trip overseas on Tuesday, traveling to the Netherlands.
Greeted by children waving Dutch and British flags, Prince William's wife Kate visited The Hague's Mauritius's museum, where an exhibition of paintings by 17th-century Dutch artists is on loan from the British Royal Collection.
She also met King Willem-Alexander and attended a roundtable discussion on addiction and mental health held at the British ambassador's residence.
(Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
NEW YORK If anyone on Earth is familiar with the extremes of money - poverty and wealth - it is Wyclef Jean.
LOS ANGELES Singer Solange Knowles, sister of R&B star Beyonce, topped the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 chart on Monday for the first time, with her latest album, "A Seat at the Table," edging out new records from Bon Iver and Van Morrison.
Actress Shailene Woodley was arrested in North Dakota on Monday while protesting a planned pipeline that Native Americans say will desecrate sacred land and damage the environment, an incident that was live streamed on Facebook.