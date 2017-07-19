FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2017 / 11:36 AM / an hour ago

Britain's William and Kate meet Merkel during pre-Brexit charm tour

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany July 19, 2017.Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Prince William and his wife Kate met German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday as part of a charm offensive to shore up relations with European Union countries before Britain leaves the bloc.

Slideshow (8 Images)

William, who is second in line to the British throne, and Kate met Merkel for lunch at the chancellery in Berlin and were expected to discuss bilateral issues, European politics, global issues and volunteer work with the pro-European German leader.

The young royals arrived with their children - Prince George, who turns four this month, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte and are due to visit the Brandenburg Gate and the Berlin Holocaust Memorial, before attending a party to celebrate the Queen's 91st birthday.

The visit is part of a four-day tour of Poland and Germany that has taken in World War Two memorials and meetings with locals.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Alexander Smith

