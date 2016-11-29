Britain's Prince Harry visits Barbados for 50th independence anniversary

BRIDGETOWN PORT, Barbados (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry arrived in Barbados on Tuesday to commemorate the 50th independence anniversary of the island, as part of his tour through the Caribbean region.

Stepping off the Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship, the prince was welcomed by local dignitaries, including Prime Minister Freundel Stuart and Governor General Sir Elliott Belgrave, and a military parade at the Bridgetown Port in the southwestern part of the island.

Prince Harry received a boutonniere from a local secondary school student and inspected the Guard.

After the official welcoming ceremony, he was driven away to the Government House for a meeting with the governor general and to present candidates with Duke of Edinburgh Gold Awards.

In the evening, Prince Harry is scheduled to attend the reveal of the 50th Anniversary of Independence National Monument at the Garrison Savannah - the site of Barbados' historic independence on Nov. 30, 1966.

The prince is expected to celebrate the anniversary by attending a military parade, a toast to the nation and the Golden Anniversary Spectacular Mega Concert.