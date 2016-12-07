Britain's Prince Harry turns trader for charity day

Britain's Prince Harry takes part in a charity trading day at ICAP with Amanda Hartnell and Dermot Doherty on the European Repo Desk in support of his charity Sentebale, in London, December 7, 2016.

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry turned trader on Wednesday, taking calls alongside brokers at British interdealer ICAP for the company's annual charity day.

Wearing a navy suit, the prince answered the phones alongside traders in fancy dress costumes for the charity day where all ICAP's profits from 60 offices are donated to more than 200 charities worldwide.

ICAP, buyers and sellers of bonds, currencies and swaps, began their charity day in 1993 and have raised over 120 million pounds ($151 million) with celebrities brought in to help raise money.