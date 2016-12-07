FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Britain's Prince Harry turns trader for charity day
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
December 7, 2016 / 3:24 PM / 9 months ago

Britain's Prince Harry turns trader for charity day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prince Harry takes part in a charity trading day at ICAP with Amanda Hartnell and Dermot Doherty on the European Repo Desk in support of his charity Sentebale, in London, December 7, 2016.Geoff Pugh/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry turned trader on Wednesday, taking calls alongside brokers at British interdealer ICAP for the company's annual charity day.

Wearing a navy suit, the prince answered the phones alongside traders in fancy dress costumes for the charity day where all ICAP's profits from 60 offices are donated to more than 200 charities worldwide.

ICAP, buyers and sellers of bonds, currencies and swaps, began their charity day in 1993 and have raised over 120 million pounds ($151 million) with celebrities brought in to help raise money.

Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.