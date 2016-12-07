Britain's Prince Harry arrives to take part in a charity trading day at ICAP in support of his charity Sentebale, in London, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool

Britain's Prince Harry greets a well wisher as he takes part in a charity trading day at ICAP in support of his charity Sentebale, in London, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool

Britain's Prince Harry takes part in a charity trading day at ICAP with Kate Arnold and Samantha Bennett on the EBS Direct Desk in support of his charity Sentebale, in London, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool

Britain's Prince Harry takes part in a charity trading day at ICAP on the Aus/Nz forwards Desk with Jack O'Brien and Phil McMahon in support of his charity Sentebale, in London, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool -

Britain's Prince Harry takes in the Air Ambulance Operation Game during a charity trading day at ICAP in support of his charity Sentebale, in London, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool

Britain's Prince Harry takes part in a charity trading day at ICAP with Amanda Hartnell and Dermot Doherty on the European Repo Desk in support of his charity Sentebale, in London, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool

LONDON Britain's Prince Harry turned trader on Wednesday, taking calls alongside brokers at British interdealer ICAP for the company's annual charity day.

Wearing a navy suit, the prince answered the phones alongside traders in fancy dress costumes for the charity day where all ICAP's profits from 60 offices are donated to more than 200 charities worldwide.

ICAP, buyers and sellers of bonds, currencies and swaps, began their charity day in 1993 and have raised over 120 million pounds ($151 million) with celebrities brought in to help raise money.

