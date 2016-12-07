New Zealand passport robot tells applicant of Asian descent to open eyes
SYDNEY A New Zealand man of Asian descent had his passport photograph rejected when facial recognition software mistakenly registered his eyes as being closed.
LONDON Britain's Prince Harry turned trader on Wednesday, taking calls alongside brokers at British interdealer ICAP for the company's annual charity day.
Wearing a navy suit, the prince answered the phones alongside traders in fancy dress costumes for the charity day where all ICAP's profits from 60 offices are donated to more than 200 charities worldwide.
ICAP, buyers and sellers of bonds, currencies and swaps, began their charity day in 1993 and have raised over 120 million pounds ($151 million) with celebrities brought in to help raise money.
