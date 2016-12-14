Slick renovations bring old petrol stations to life
LONDON From art deco apartments in Sussex to a trendy burger bar in London, some of England's former petrol stations are enjoying a new lease of life following creative makeovers.
LONDON Disaster mapping charity MapAction on Wednesday released footage showing Britain's Prince Harry surprising aid workers at a training drill in Norway in September.
The 32-year-old traveled to the Nordic country to see the exercise, in which aid workers from around the world took part simulating the charity's data gathering and mapping work during emergencies.
Harry, who is fifth in line to the British throne, is MapAction's royal patron.
DUHOK, Iraq The newest enterprise bearing Donald Trump's name is not a five-star hotel or an exclusive golf club. It is a restaurant in northern Iraq serving fire-roasted carp for $10 a kilo which the U.S. president-elect probably doesn't even know exists.
LONDON A quarter of a century after the collapse of the Soviet Union, life satisfaction in Russia and other ex-Soviet states remains stubbornly low, and enthusiasm for democracy and open market economics is wavering, a survey published on Tuesday showed.