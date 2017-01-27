FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Prince Harry visits children's hostel in London
January 27, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 7 months ago

Britain's Prince Harry visits children's hostel in London

Britain's Prince Harry departs during an official visit of Georgetown, Guyana December 2, 2016.Carlo Allegri

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry visited a youth hostel in north London on Thursday as part of his continued focus on exploring how sport can be used to help communities.

The Royal met people who are engaged with the Running Charity, which is the United Kingdom's first running-orientated program aimed at aiding the homeless and vulnerable young people.

The program offers regular running-based activities with fitness professionals as coaches, showing benefits of the sport as a motivational tool.

During his visit, Prince Harry met with the chief executive officer of charity partner Depaul UK. Martin Houghton-Brown showed the 32-year-old prince a picture of his mother Princess Diana at the hostel in 1995. After the Prince met several people at the hostel, they then recreated the picture in the same location at the hostel.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, visited the East Anglia Children Hospices in Quidenham, England where she met children with life-threatening conditions and their families, and interacted with staff and joined children for an art therapy session.

Reporting by Reuters TV in London; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

