FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
England's Prince Harry promotes sport to empower young people
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
June 7, 2016 / 5:51 PM / a year ago

England's Prince Harry promotes sport to empower young people

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prince Harry (C) meets members of the club and the foundation 'Sported' during a visit to the Double Jab Boxing Club in South East London on June 6, 2016 to support Sport for Social Development initiatives.Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

LONDON - Young athletes showed off their  skills for Prince Harry on Monday when he toured a boxing club to help promote sport as a way of empowering vulnerable people and communities to make positive changes in life.

The prince visited the Double Jab Amateur Boxing Club in south London,  met young boxers and presented medals to them. The club is a non-profit community sports organization that combines boxing, fitness and youth activities under one roof.

His visit is part of a series of upcoming engagements and meetings using sport to help people.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.