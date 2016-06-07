England's Prince Harry promotes sport to empower young people

Britain's Prince Harry (C) meets members of the club and the foundation 'Sported' during a visit to the Double Jab Boxing Club in South East London on June 6, 2016 to support Sport for Social Development initiatives.

LONDON - Young athletes showed off their skills for Prince Harry on Monday when he toured a boxing club to help promote sport as a way of empowering vulnerable people and communities to make positive changes in life.

The prince visited the Double Jab Amateur Boxing Club in south London, met young boxers and presented medals to them. The club is a non-profit community sports organization that combines boxing, fitness and youth activities under one roof.

His visit is part of a series of upcoming engagements and meetings using sport to help people.