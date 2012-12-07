FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Kate and William "saddened" by nurse's death
December 7, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

UK's Kate and William "saddened" by nurse's death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A stretcher is brought from a private ambulance into the block of flats where the nurse Jacintha Saldanha lived near the King Edward VII Hospital in central London December 7, 2012. A female nurse who took a prank call at the London hospital that treated Prince William's pregnant wife Kate for morning sickness has been found dead, the hospital said on Friday. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate said on Friday they were “deeply saddened” by the death of a nurse who fell victim to a prank call from an Australian radio station seeking details of the duchess’s condition while she was in hospital for morning sickness.

The King Edward VII hospital earlier confirmed the death of the nurse, Jacinda Saldanha.

“Their Royal Highnesses were looked after so wonderfully well at all times by everybody at King Edward VII Hospital, and their thoughts and prayers are with Jacintha Saldanha’s family, friends and colleagues at this very sad time,” said a statement from William’s office.

Reporting by Tim Castle; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
