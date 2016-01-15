UK's Princess Kate to guest-edit Huffington Post

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, smiles as she attends a charity event at city company ICAP, in central London, Britain December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jeremy Selwyn/pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and wife of Britain’s Prince William, is to act as guest editor of online news service, the Huffington Post UK for a day next month to help raise awareness of children’s mental health issues, her office said on Friday.

She will invite a team from the Post to Kensington Palace in mid-February and will use the guest role to highlight work being done by teachers, parents, researchers and mental health professionals.

“The Duchess of Cambridge has made the mental health of young children a key focus of her work in recent years. She is delighted that The Huffington Post will help put a spotlight on this important issue,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

“The Duchess will be commissioning contributions from a number of leading figures in the mental health sector as well as from young people, parents, and teachers.”

One of the charities of which Kate, 34, has become a patron since marrying William in 2011 is Place2Be which provides school-based mental health and emotional support services, helping over 67,000 children in 175 schools across Britain.

“We are thrilled that The Duchess of Cambridge is joining the HuffPost UK team for a day as a guest editor,” said Stephen Hull, Editor-in-Chief of The Huffington Post UK.

“Dealing with mental health issues has been a major editorial focus for us and I‘m very excited to be working together on such an important project.”

Kate is not the first in her family to have been involved in journalism. Her sister Pippa has written articles for Vanity Fair magazine but was dropped as a columnist by the Daily Telegraph newspaper after six months because of what other media reported was poor feedback from readers.