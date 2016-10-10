FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's young royals mark World Mental Health day at London Eye
October 10, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

Britain's young royals mark World Mental Health day at London Eye

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince William, his wife Kate and brother Harry took a ride on the giant London Eye ferris wheel on Monday as they helped mark World Mental Health Day.

The young royals rode in a capsule with guests who previously experienced mental health problems. The three royals front the Heads Together campaign, launched this year to help improve the help available for sufferers.

"The three of us are coming to the realization that more needs to be done to support people who are seeking help," Kate said in a speech at a reception event.

"Over the coming months we hope to explore what else we can do to increase the level of service and support that people can receive."

Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
