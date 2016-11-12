FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Sydney to host Invictus Games in 2018, says Britain’s Prince Harry
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 12, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 9 months ago

Sydney to host Invictus Games in 2018, says Britain’s Prince Harry

Harry Pearl

1 Min Read

Britain's Prince Harry gives medallions to UK athletes during closing ceremonies for the Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida, US May 12, 2016.Stephen M. Dowell/Pool - RTX2E3MW

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia will host the 2018 Invictus Games for wounded military personnel, Britain’s Prince Harry announced on Saturday.

More than 500 serving and former personnel from 17 nations will compete in the multi-sports competition in Sydney.

Harry, who launched the first such games in London in 2014, said Australia was chosen because it was an iconic city with a proud military heritage and sports-mad fans.

“It was an easy decision really – the 2018 Invictus Games are coming to Sydney,” he said in a video statement.

Athletes, who have been wounded, injured or become ill in service, will compete in both individual and team sports including swimming, archery, cycling, track and field, and wheelchair rugby.

Australian Minister for Defense Marise Payne said hosting the games was an honour and a tribute to the unconquerable character of servicemen and women.

The games have been held in London and Orlando, and are due to be held in Toronto next year.

Reporting by Harry Pearl; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.