Prince Harry, Canada's Trudeau launch countdown to 2017 Invictus Games
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 3, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

Prince Harry, Canada's Trudeau launch countdown to 2017 Invictus Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain’s Prince Harry and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began the countdown for the 2017 Toronto Invictus Games with the drop of the puck for sledge hockey players at a media launch on Monday.

The prince, who started the first Invictus Games for injured active and veteran service members in London in 2014, also spoke to some of the athletes and  participated in an event.

The second Invictus Games will take place later this month in Orlando, Florida from May-8-12 and will feature 10 competitive events, including archery, indoor rowing  and wheelchair basketball.

The Canadian games will be held in Toronto in September 2017.

