Duchess of Cambridge views Vogue cover art exhibition

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, viewed portraits of herself taken for the cover of British Vogue and on display at London’s National Portrait Gallery on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old royal, married to Britain’s Prince William and mother to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, was photographed for the first time for Vogue by British photographer Josh Olins for the June cover of the 100th anniversary of the fashion magazine, following in the footsteps of her husband’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Two of Olins’ portraits of the Duchess are on display as part of an exhibit of Vogue photographs. The cover photograph shows the Duchess smiling in a rural outdoors setting wearing a brown coat and white blouse by British heritage label Burberry and a vintage green hat from London vintage boutique Beyond Retro.

Princess Diana featured several times on Vogue’s cover. Queen Elizabeth and other royals have appeared inside the magazine, but not as cover subjects.