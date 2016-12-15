FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Duchess of Cambridge celebrates a century of UK's Cub Scouts
December 15, 2016 / 1:06 AM / 8 months ago

Duchess of Cambridge celebrates a century of UK's Cub Scouts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Duchess of Cambridge attended a special meeting on Wednesday with children from Kings Lynn, England, to celebrate 100 years of Cub Scouts in Britain.

Prince William's wife Kate took part in icing "cub cakes" for the occasion, as the children participated in games and activities promoting ideas of looking after themselves and others physically and emotionally.

The event came ahead of Friday's official centenary of the Cub Scouts, an extracurricular organization helping youth develop teamwork and leadership skills, which will be celebrated with a series of events held nationwide.

Reporting by Reuters TV in London

