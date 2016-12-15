Slick renovations bring old petrol stations to life
LONDON From art deco apartments in Sussex to a trendy burger bar in London, some of England's former petrol stations are enjoying a new lease of life following creative makeovers.
The Duchess of Cambridge attended a special meeting on Wednesday with children from Kings Lynn, England, to celebrate 100 years of Cub Scouts in Britain.
Prince William's wife Kate took part in icing "cub cakes" for the occasion, as the children participated in games and activities promoting ideas of looking after themselves and others physically and emotionally.
The event came ahead of Friday's official centenary of the Cub Scouts, an extracurricular organization helping youth develop teamwork and leadership skills, which will be celebrated with a series of events held nationwide.
LONDON Disaster mapping charity MapAction on Wednesday released footage showing Britain's Prince Harry surprising aid workers at a training drill in Norway in September.
DUHOK, Iraq The newest enterprise bearing Donald Trump's name is not a five-star hotel or an exclusive golf club. It is a restaurant in northern Iraq serving fire-roasted carp for $10 a kilo which the U.S. president-elect probably doesn't even know exists.