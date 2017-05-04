FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's May pays tribute to Prince Philip
#World News
May 4, 2017 / 9:55 AM / 3 months ago

Britain's May pays tribute to Prince Philip

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street after traveling to Buckingham Palace to visit Queen Elizabeth after Parliament was dissolved ahead of the general election, in London May 3, 2017.Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May paid tribute on Thursday to Prince Philip for his contribution to Britain and beyond, his "steadfast support" of Queen Elizabeth and for his patronage of hundreds of charities and good causes.

"On behalf of the whole country, I want to offer our deepest gratitude and good wishes to His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh following today's announcement that he will stand down from public duties in the Autumn," she said in a statement.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

