Britain's May pays tribute to Prince Philip

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May paid tribute on Thursday to Prince Philip for his contribution to Britain and beyond, his "steadfast support" of Queen Elizabeth and for his patronage of hundreds of charities and good causes.

"On behalf of the whole country, I want to offer our deepest gratitude and good wishes to His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh following today's announcement that he will stand down from public duties in the Autumn," she said in a statement.