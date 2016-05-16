FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British royals launch campaign to tackle stigma of mental health
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 16, 2016 / 12:39 PM / a year ago

British royals launch campaign to tackle stigma of mental health

Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, boxes during a Heads Together mental health campaign launch in Stratford, East London, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jeremy Selwyn/Pool

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prince William, his wife Kate and brother Harry urged Britons on Monday to ditch their prejudices about mental health in what is being billed as the biggest joint project the three young royals have taken on.

In the “Heads Together” campaign they launched in London, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will work with charities “to change the national conversation on mental wellbeing”, a note from the couple’s Kensington Palace residence said.

“We have seen time and time again that unresolved mental health problems lie at the heart of some of our greatest social challenges,” William said in a joint speech with Kate and Harry.

“... Heads Together wants to get people talking.  The more we talk about mental health, the more normal the topic becomes, and the more we feel able to open up and seek support.”

Harry played block-stacking game jenga, which is used by some mental healthcare professionals as a therapeutic tool, while Kate and William tried some boxing moves to illustrate the role exercise is thought to play in promoting mental wellbeing.

Kate has been vocal about mental health issues in the past. In February, she used a guest editor slot at the Huffington Post UK news website to commission articles on mental health issues affecting children.

Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.