Explosion in Bogota shopping center kills three, wounds nine
BOGOTA Three women were killed and nine wounded after an explosive device detonated in a restroom in a busy upscale shopping center in Colombia's capital on Saturday.
LONDON Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi met Britain's Queen Elizabeth for lunch on Friday at Buckingham Palace.
Nobel laureate Suu Kyi - who serves as Myanmar's foreign minister while also being de facto head of its civilian government - later met Prince Charles, heir to the throne, and his wife Camilla.
Prince William, Charles's elder son, attended the queen's lunch with Suu Kyi, the palace said.
Suu Kyi, who took power in April 2016 as part of a transition from military rule, has denied ethnic cleansing in the Muslim-majority Rakhine region.
Attacks on Myanmar border guard posts in October last year by a previously unknown insurgent group ignited the biggest crisis so far for Suu Kyi, with more than 75,000 Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh in the ensuing army crackdown.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)
BEIRUT The Syrian army said it would suspend combat operations in the southern city of Deraa for 48 hours from Saturday, as mediators announced two separate attempts to convene new peace talks next month.