Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall meet Burma's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi at Clarence House in London, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and the Prince William greet Burma's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi ahead of a private lunch at Clarence House in London, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

LONDON Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi met Britain's Queen Elizabeth for lunch on Friday at Buckingham Palace.

Nobel laureate Suu Kyi - who serves as Myanmar's foreign minister while also being de facto head of its civilian government - later met Prince Charles, heir to the throne, and his wife Camilla.

Prince William, Charles's elder son, attended the queen's lunch with Suu Kyi, the palace said.

Suu Kyi, who took power in April 2016 as part of a transition from military rule, has denied ethnic cleansing in the Muslim-majority Rakhine region.

Attacks on Myanmar border guard posts in October last year by a previously unknown insurgent group ignited the biggest crisis so far for Suu Kyi, with more than 75,000 Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh in the ensuing army crackdown.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)