Britain's Prince Harry tours Himalayan foothills in Nepal
March 21, 2016 / 6:40 PM / a year ago

Britain's Prince Harry tours Himalayan foothills in Nepal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kathmandu - Britain’s Prince Harry, who once served with the Gurkha Rifles, met Gurkha families and visited the Bardia National Park on Monday as part of his tour of Nepal.

    The prince, who is fifth in line to the British throne, went river rafting, learnt about animal conservation as well as joined a trek in the foothills of the Himalayas.

    The 31-year old traveled to the country to raise awareness that Nepal still needs aid following last year’s earthquakes which killed nearly 9,000 people, the Royal Communications team has said.

    On Sunday, he visited centuries-old heritage sites that were devastated in the earthquakes and met with survivors.

    Tens of thousands of survivors are still living in huts made from tin sheets and tarpaulin as reconstruction has been delayed by political bickering over a new constitution.

