Singers, actors, riders to honor Queen Elizabeth in birthday pageant
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 14, 2016 / 11:11 PM / a year ago

Singers, actors, riders to honor Queen Elizabeth in birthday pageant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to Commander Lucy D'Orsi during a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, in this still image taken from video, Britain, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/ROYAL POOL via Reuters TV

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is due to attend a celebration of her 90th birthday on Sunday featuring some of the leading stars of show business and almost 1,000 horses.

Pop performers Kylie Minogue and Jess Glynne, opera singers Katherine Jenkins and Andrea Bocelli and soul singer Beverley Knight are scheduled to take part in the pageant in the grounds of her Windsor Castle residence, near London.

Actors including Helen Mirren, John Boyega, Martin Clunes, Damian Lewis, Imelda Staunton and comic Jennifer Saunders will also take to the stage, according to British broadcaster ITV which will televise the event.

The queen, who has been on the throne for 64 years and is the oldest monarch in British history, mingled with crowds during a walkabout near the castle when she turned 90 on April 21.

Sunday’s concert is the highlight of a four-day pageant at Windsor which also includes equestrian displays involving around 900 horses riden by riders from around the world to mark the queen’s passion for the animals.

Further events will take place around her official birthday on June 11, including a street party for 10,000 guests close to Buckingham Palace.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
