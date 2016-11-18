FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Buckingham Palace gets funds for urgent overhaul
November 18, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 9 months ago

Buckingham Palace gets funds for urgent overhaul

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A general view of Buckingham Palace in central London, Britain, 18 November, 2016.Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Buckingham Palace, one of Britain's best known landmarks and home to Queen Elizabeth, will undergo a decade-long overhaul costing 369 million pounds ($457 million) after the government approved what it said were urgently needed funds.

The work will focus on replacing electrical wiring, water pipes and the heating system which were installed after World War Two.

"These urgent works have been properly costed and will ensure the palace can continue its centuries-long tradition of being the working house of our monarch," David Gauke, chief secretary to the Treasury, said on Friday.

The renovation will be funded by a temporary increase in the Sovereign Grant, the government financial mechanism that covers the running costs of Queen Elizabeth's household.

The most critical work will begin in April 2017 and the palace will remain occupied and fully operational while the renovation is carried out, the royal press office said.

Millions of tourists flock to see the palace each year, especially to see the traditional Changing of the Guard and Summer Opening ceremonies.

Reporting by Adela Suliman; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

