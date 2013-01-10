FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daughter of UK's Prince William and Kate to be princess
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
January 10, 2013 / 10:40 AM / in 5 years

Daughter of UK's Prince William and Kate to be princess

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain's Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, London December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has announced that if Prince William and pregnant wife Kate have a daughter she will officially hold the title of princess, updating rules introduced almost a century ago.

Under a proclamation from King George V in December 1917, only the eldest son of William and Kate, who is due to give birth sometime in the middle of the year, would have been called a prince.

A girl would have only have had the title “Lady” and would not have been known as “Her Royal Highness”.

However, the queen has issued a “Letters Patent” - a form of royal announcement - to change this so all the children of William, whose father is heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, would be treated the same.

A notice placed in the London Gazette, Britain’s official newspaper of record, said: “All the children of the eldest son of The Prince of Wales (Charles) should have and enjoy the style, title and attribute of Royal Highness with the titular dignity of Prince or Princess prefixed to their Christian names or with such other titles of honor.”

The change was expected after Britain and the 15 other Commonwealth countries which have the queen as their monarch agreed to change the rules of royal succession so that males would no longer have precedence as heir.

Letters patent allow a monarch to make alterations or proclamations usually involving a person’s title or official status without the need for parliamentary consent.

It was the method used by the queen to confer the title Duke of Cambridge upon William when he married Kate in April 2011.

There has been huge global interest in Kate’s pregnancy which was announced in December when she spent days in hospital suffering from a type of very acute morning sickness.

Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Paul Casciato

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.