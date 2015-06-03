FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BBC says sorry after tweets suggest UK queen hospitalized
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 3, 2015 / 10:34 AM / 2 years ago

BBC says sorry after tweets suggest UK queen hospitalized

A man talks on a mobile phone inside the BBC headquarters in London November 21, 2008. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The BBC apologized on Wednesday after a journalist erroneously posted a Twitter message saying Britain’s Queen Elizabeth had been taken to hospital after falling ill.

The 89-year-old monarch, who will become the country’s longest serving sovereign in September, had in fact briefly attended London’s King Edward VII Hospital for her annual health check-up, Buckingham Palace said.

“This was a routine, pre-scheduled appointment. The queen has now left the hospital,” a spokeswoman said.

The palace statement came after a tweet by a BBC journalist implied Elizabeth had been rushed to the hospital for treatment. The journalist later deleted the tweet and apologized for what she said was the result of a “silly prank”.

The BBC said in a statement: “During a technical rehearsal for an obituary, tweets were mistakenly sent from the account of a BBC journalist saying that a member of the royal family had been taken ill. The tweets were swiftly deleted and we apologize for any offense.”

The queen has cut back her public duties in recent years with heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles taking on more official roles. However, she attended parliament for its official state opening last week and has an engagement later on Wednesday at Buckingham Palace.

When she was hospitalized in March 2013 with symptoms of gastroenteritis, it was the first time she had needed hospital treatment in a decade.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.