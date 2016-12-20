FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Britain's 90-year-old Queen Elizabeth eases her workload: slightly
December 20, 2016 / 11:40 AM / 8 months ago

Britain's 90-year-old Queen Elizabeth eases her workload: slightly

FILE PHOTO : Britain's Queen Elizabeth takes part in the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Westminster, central London, Britain November 13, 2016.Toby Melville/File Photo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth will step down as patron from a number of national organizations in the coming months after she turned 90 in April, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Tuesday.

Elizabeth, the world's longest-reigning living monarch, will pass her patronage of dozens of charities, academic institutions and sporting groups to other members of the royal family.

"Her Majesty will continue to serve as Patron to hundreds of charities and institutions but will now share this work with her family," the statement said.

Born on April 21, 1926 in central London, Elizabeth still hosts foreign dignitaries, presides over the annual state opening of parliament and holds a weekly audience with the prime minister, but has cut back on foreign travel in recent years.

Aides and commentators say there is no prospect of her giving up her job, and Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday she would remain patron of more than 600 organizations.

The royal office named 25 national groups which will be handed over to existing royal family vice-patrons or presidents as she comes to the end of her 90th year.

They include charities like the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) and Save the Children UK, plus academic groups like the Institution of Civil Engineers and the Royal Geographic Society, as well as sporting bodies including the Rugby Football Union and the Lawn Tennis Association.

Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip also resigned from a number of patronages when he turned 90 in 2011.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison

