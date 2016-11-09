FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Britain's Queen Elizabeth unveils new portrait of herself
#Lifestyle
November 9, 2016 / 1:01 AM / 10 months ago

Britain's Queen Elizabeth unveils new portrait of herself

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth unveiled a new portrait of herself on Tuesday in London, painted by Irish artist Colin Davidson.

The painting was commissioned by Co-operation Ireland, a charity set up to promote relations between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, to mark the queen's 90th birthday, which she celebrated in April.

The British monarch, who was crowned in 1952, reacted to the new artwork with a beaming smile as she chatted with the artist.

Davidson has painted portraits of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Hollywood actors and Northern Ireland leaders.

He also was behind a series of paintings featuring individuals caught up in the three decades of fighting between Catholic nationalists seeking a united Ireland and Protestant unionists who wanted to keep Northern Ireland British, which ended in the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

Reporting by Reuters TV in London; Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
