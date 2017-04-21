FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
State visit by Spanish king to Britain postponed due to snap election
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 21, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 4 months ago

State visit by Spanish king to Britain postponed due to snap election

Spain's Queen Letizia and Spain's King Felipe look at each other as they prepare for a family photo with Spanish writer Eduardo Mendoza (not pictured) after Mendoza received the "Premio Cervantes" Literature Award at the University of Alcala de Henares, near Madrid, Spain April 20, 2017.Susana Vera

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A planned state visit by King Felipe of Spain and his wife to Britain in June has been postponed for a month to avoid clashing with a snap election called by British Prime Minister Theresa May, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

After May announced the surprise election for June 8, the Palace said Queen Elizabeth and Felipe had decided to delay the June 6-8 visit. It will now take place from July 12 to 14.

Tensions between Spain and Britain have grown in recent weeks over the future of Gibraltar after the European Union's draft position on Brexit talks gave specific mention to the small British Overseas Territory on Spain's southern tip.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.