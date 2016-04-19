FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May the royal force be with you: British princes get 'Star Wars' peek
April 19, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

May the royal force be with you: British princes get 'Star Wars' peek

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prince William (R) tries a light sabre against his brother Prince Harry during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Battling with light sabers and sitting in an A-wing fighter, Britain’s royal princes got a taste of the “Star Wars” universe on Tuesday when they visited the set of latest episode in the sci-fi saga.

Accompanied by Daisy Ridley and John Boyega, the young stars of “The Force Awakens”, and Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill, Prince William and Prince Harry toured Pinewood studios outside London, where “Star Wars: Episode VIII” is being made.

In a tweet, Kensington Palace said the visit was to “recognize the wealth of fantastic British creative talent involved” in making “Star Wars” films.

The princes met the creative teams working behind the scenes, checked out props and posed with characters such as Chewbacca and droid BB-8.

“Star Wars: Episode VIII” is due for release in December 2017.

Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Larry King

