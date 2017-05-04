FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
May 4, 2017 / 9:39 AM / 3 months ago

Britain's Prince Philip retires from royal duties

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip leave the Houses of Parliament following the annual State Opening of Parliament in London in this November 18, 2009 file photo.Toby Melville/Files

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Buckingham Palace said on Thursday that Britain's Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, would stand down from royal duties in the autumn.

Below is the statement:

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, The Duke has the full support of The Queen.

"Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen.

"Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.

"The Duke of Edinburgh is Patron, President or a member of over 780 organizations, with which he will continue to be associated, although he will no longer play an active role by attending engagements.

"Her Majesty will continue to carry out a full program of official engagements with the support of members of the Royal Family."

Reporting by Kate Holton

