9 months ago
British naturalist David Attenborough honored at theater awards
#Entertainment News
November 14, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 9 months ago

British naturalist David Attenborough honored at theater awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British naturalist David Attenborough was honored for more than 60 years of wildlife programming with a Beyond Theatre prize presented by Prince William at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards on Sunday.

The 90-year-old broadcaster, who has traveled the world to showcase nature and wildlife, was handed the prize for his contribution to broadcasting at London's Old Vic theater.

"The recipient of a particular award tonight has shaped the culture of this country and the way we look at the world," the Duke of Cambridge said before presenting the accolade.

Thirteen awards were given for theater performances over the past year at the 62nd edition of the ceremony, which was hosted by Evening Standard owner Evgeny Lebedev and British musician Elton John.

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" picked up the best play award, with Ralph Fiennes taking best actor for his performance in the "Master Builder" and "Richard III". Billie Piper won best actress for her role in "Yerma".

Reporting by Reuters TV; Editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
