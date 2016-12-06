FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
By royal command, British waxworks get Christmas makeover
#Lifestyle
December 6, 2016 / 2:11 PM / 9 months ago

By royal command, British waxworks get Christmas makeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The waxwork figures of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her family were festively decorated with kitsch Christmas jumpers on Tuesday to help raise awareness of a children's charity appeal.

The 90-year-old's waxwork at London's Madame Tussauds will be dressed in a green jumper with a picture of a corgi dog on the front to mark Save The Children's annual Christmas Jumper Day on Dec. 16.

The figures of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge have been moved together to jointly wear a large double jumper.

"Everybody loves the royals and everybody loves the corgis so for us it's just been extremely important to have their contributions to the campaign," Save the Children's head of public relations, Helena Wiltshire, said.

The waxworks of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Harry were also dressed in Christmas tops and will be on display throughout December.

Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Louise Ireland

