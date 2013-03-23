FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British police say Berezovsky death "unexplained"
#World News
March 23, 2013 / 8:03 PM / in 5 years

British police say Berezovsky death "unexplained"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Saturday they have opened an inquiry into the “unexplained death” of Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky at his home near London.

“His death is currently being treated as unexplained and a full inquiry is under way,” police said in a statement that did not name the 67-year-old businessman.

“The area around the property has been cordoned off in order to allow the investigation to take place.”

His body was found in a property in Ascot, a small town about 25 miles west of London, the statement added.

